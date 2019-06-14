Join our WhatsApp Channel
WATCH: The nightmarish roads in Donholm Phase 8

By Sylvania Ambani June 14th, 2019 1 min read

Residents of Donholm Estate Phase 8 are angry at the poor state of the roads and drainage in the area.

Most of the roads have been rendered impassable by the current low rains.

School children and adults have to maneuver through the mud that has filled the roads.

“I have to carry two pairs of shoes; the ones I leave home with I cannot use when I arrive at work because they have mud all over. I have been living in Donholm Phase 8 for the last five years and this has always been a problem when the rain come,” said Ann Nasikeh.

“Hii imekuwa shida kubwa sana, Matope kila mahali hata ukifika town watu wanashangaa kwani niwapi tunaishi. Kama serekali inaweza fanya kitu tunaweza shukuru,” saID Frank Kioko.

Cases of floods and poor drainage is not new in city estates.

Watch a video of the poor condition of roads in Donholm Estate Phase 8 below.

