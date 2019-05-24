WATCH: Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a tries out ‘Tetema’ dance





Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has excited the online community after showing off her dancing skills during a meeting with students.

Lilian, dressed in a flowered green dress, put her best foot forward as she jammed to Tanzanian bongo star Rayvanny’s hit song ‘Tetema’.

In her speech, she urged the students to embrace their talents in addition to fulfilling their academic dreams.

The online community had a lot to say about her dancing skills, with a section expressing their disappointment for her underwhelming dance moves.

“NTV do you even know what dancing is, this is like a pliers fitted in a trouser, very rigid and dry,” said Killy Emmanuel.

“Leave alone mutua thing. The mama in black skirt is doing the real tetema,” wrote Innocent Favoured Nzola.

“The only thing ina tetema hapo ni salary Na allowances,” commented Abdul Aziz Mohammed.

“Sijaona mtu anadance hapo labda anafanya mashoweshi,” stated patience Ashley.

“Am not a good dancer but I can do better than this,” added Ann Karanu.