Watch Akothee and daughter kill it with twerking skills

Singer Akothee, real name Esther Akoth, left thirsty men camping on her Instagram after posting a video of herself with one of her daughters shaking their bums while wearing only bikinis.

Akothee and her second-born daughter Celly, popularly known as Rue Baby, drew ohhs and ahhs as they danced to an Ohangla song.

Mother and daughter were taking a dip at a swimming pool when Akothee pulls Celly from the pool and they start dancing together.

The two hold each other as they dance, with Akothee explaining to her daughter why she does not like men who cling close to people when dancing.

The song catches momentum and the two start shaking their bums in a circular motion.

“How we wake up in paradise with my do die Rue Baby,” wrote Akothee.

Watch the video below.