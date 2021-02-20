Wanyama: I’m not yet done with Shakila

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur recreates a scene from the American TV Series Baywatch at Venice Beach on July 24, 2018 in Venice, California. AFP PHOTO

Victor Wanyama has hinted he is not done yet with Shakila.

The Kenyan footballer, in a recent interview with Obinja TV via youtube, emphasized it was not appropriate for the teenage socialite to link him to prostitution.

“What she said was not appropriate. I have worked so hard for many years to make a name and I have to protect that. I had to seek legal redress over this matter because I also have to protect my family name. I will not speak much about it because the matter because my people (lawyers) are still handing it,” said the Harambee Stars captain.

Shakila hit both local and international media headlines for the wrong reasons in 2020 when she claimed via an interview on Instagram that he’d been intimate with the star footballer, in exchange for Sh700,000. Prostitution is outlawed in Kenya.

Wanyama who plies his trade for Montreal Impact in the Major Soccer League (MLS) distanced himself from the allegations even as he instituted legal proceeds. Perhaps cornered, Shakila would publicly apologize over the matter leading most to believe the matter has been solved.

Perhaps not.

Wanyama is one of Kenya’s big-name athletes, considering his chequered career which saw him feature for English Premier League side Tottenham in the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League final.

He also captained the men’s national football team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.