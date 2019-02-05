Wanted slum landlord was among city gang killed during robbery





One of the suspects gunned down by police officers on Sunday night during a robbery incident in Industrial Area has been identified as among the most wanted criminals in the city.

He was shot dead while manning the gate where the theft of cylinders was ongoing. He was armed with a pistol.

According to police, the slain gangster George Maina is a landlord with over 50 mabati houses in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums. He also owned a number of lorries.

The police said that the man has been on their watch list for long.

The slain gangster had on Sunday led a gang to steal gas cylinders at the Softa go-down. An alarm at the premise went off and police on patrol arrived soon after, prompting a shootout. Seven thugs were killed on the spot and five others were arrested.

On Monday, Richard Kerich, the Nairobi Deputy Police Commandant issued a stern warning to robbers operating in Nairobi.

“I want to warn criminals operating within Nairobi that their days are numbered,” he said.