Brayo Kingonyi, a suspected criminal, linked to several robberies and killings of police officers in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

A suspected criminal, who the police have been seeking in relation to a series of robberies and killings of police officers in Nairobi, has been arrested

According to a police source, the suspect, identified as Brayo Kingonyi, was arrested on Wednesday night and is being held at Pangani Police Station.

“With the suspect in custody, investigations are now in progress. He will be arraigned in court next week,” the source told Nairobi News.

The arrest comes just weeks after Nairobi’s dreaded crime buster, Hessy Wa Dandora, warned the suspect on social media that the police were closing in on him.

The suspect was placed in police’s most wanted list after being linked to the killings of several police officers and civilians in Nairobi.

Among the high profile crimes he has been linked with include the killing of Corporal Martin Korir, who was shot dead during a highway robbery inside a Thika-bound bus on Thika Superhighway on April 28, 2018.

CHILLING WARNING

During the incident, the police killers made away with Corporal Korir’s firearm and other valuables belonging to passengers in the bus.

The gun was later recovered in August after Flying Squad officers ambushed and gunned down five suspects in Nairobi’s Dandora area.

The arrested suspect is also linked to the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s driver in Hurlingham Estate near Marsabit Plaza in October last year.

In August, Hessy Wa Dandora issued his trademark chilling warning to the suspect and his accomplices via social media.

“Brayo, Stevoh, Ndero, Omwani pamoja tuko tayari kazi iendelee,” Hessy’s post read.

Despite the warning from the faceless crime buster, a defiant Brayo responded with a post implying that he was ready to play ball.

“I’m going to make the best of every moment because life could end at any second. Life is what you make it,” he wrote.