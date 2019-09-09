Wanted member of notorious Mombasa gang arrested in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday arrested one of the most wanted Mombasa criminals.

The 23-year-old Ali Abdalla Abdillatif alias Bliza Bliza, who allegedly belongs to the notorious Old Town Youth Gang, was arrested at 11th Street in Eastleigh by the detectives who were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the DCI suspect was arrested alongside 25-year-old Daniel Muigai Nganga.

The two are in police custody awaiting further police action.

In May 2017, police released 24 names and photographs of the Old Town Youth Gang members.

Their identities were released after they were profiled and linked to a series of daring robberies and cases of stabbing, especially in Old Town.

According to detectives, the group targets women, children and security agencies and kills at the slightest provocation.