Wangui the mistress accuses police of ‘inserting pepper’ in her genitals -VIDEO





Judy Wangui, who is facing charges of killing her love rival Mary Wambui Kamangara, has accused police officers at Juja Police Station of sexual assault.

Through her lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Wangui told the court that the sexual assault was part of torture in order to force a confession or change her statement.

Lawyer Ombeta told Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo that female police officers ‘inserted green pepper’ in Wangui’s genitals while she was being held at the station.

Ombeta, in his bail plea, said he was afraid his client will be subjected to more torture is she is held longer at the police station.

“What did they do with the 14 day? They used them for the purpose of abusing the second suspect. The suspect has been tortured, I’m not embarrassed to say that and if she was to remove this top and this trouser that she is putting on today you will see the marks.

“She has been tortured not by one officer but by various. Thursday last week she reported to the OCS of Juja Police Station at about 7pm in the evening that she had been tortured.

“The investigating officer handed her over to two police women who then took her up. They had to even insert green chilies inside her private parts. She complained to the OCS. What has the OCS done about it? Nothing. So the 14 days you gave to the officers they are using them to force confessions and to ask her to change her statement, she has refused vehemently,” Ombeta said.

Ombetta also said that Wangui had been clobbered in the cells, adding that police were not investigating anything and were just torturing her to get her to confess.