Wangari Mathai’s former husband, Mwangi Mathai, passes on

Mwangi Mathai, a former MP for Lang’ata constituency, is dead.

Mwangi is also a former husband of Nobel laureate, the late Prof Wangari Mathai.

An obituary in the Daily Nation did not say when Mwangi died or his burial date.

“It is with profound sadness and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Hon. Mwangi Mathai, former MP for Lang’ata Constituency, Nairobi. Further details will be communicated later,” read the brief but sizeable obituary.

The couple got married in 1969. They had three children – Waweru, Wanjira and Muta – before their divorce in 1979.

Prof Wangari was in 2004 honoured by the Nobel Peace Prize for her social, environmental and political activism.

She also served as the Member of Parliament for Tetu Constituency and the Assistant Minister for Environment and Natural Resources between January 2003 and November 2005.

She died in 2011 and was cremated at the Kariokor Crematorium.

Mwangi represented Lang’ata constituency between 1974 and 1979 under the one-party Kanu rule.