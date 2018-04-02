Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. PHOTO | NATION

Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba now wants rich Kikuyu men to consider marrying several wives.

The Woman Rep argues that men who sire children outside wedlock should consider taking their concubines as their additional wives because polygamous marriages are part of Kikuyu culture.

Ms Wamuchomba said bringing up children in the absence of their fathers had led to serious societal problems such as alcoholism among the youth.

She said the scourge of alcoholism among youth in the community is due to lack of good parenting.

“We give birth to these children, and we do not want to own up to them…I am saying, if you are a man from the Kikuyu community, and you can sustain five wives, have them and if you are a man and you are in a position to bring up (many children), do it,” she said.

EXPLORE POLYGAMY

According to MP, if revisiting polygamous will be the solution, it should be explored.

She asked the community not to be pretentious that some of the social problems affecting young people are because of poor parenting.

Ms Wamuchomba spoke at Violence Recovery Centre at Wangunyu in Karura, Kiambaa Sub-County on Monday. The centre will be used to rehabilitate alcoholics by helping them undergo a three-month program.

The lawmaker said some young people who registered in the program only spoke of their mothers, an indication that their fathers had abandoned them.

“We need to be honest, these children who are raised by single mothers, where are there fathers? And why do we want to pretend that this is not a problem. For me, as much as we are talking about our church and our culture, we need to go back to the drawing board to discuss this issue and come up with a solution,” said Ms Wamuchomba.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus