Wambui murder: Fresh twist as police release husband Joseph Kori

The late Mary Kamangara and her husband Joseph Kori during happier days. PHOTO | ERIC WAINAINA|NATION

Mr Joseph Kori, the husband of the late Mary Wambui, whose murder is linked to a mistress in Kiambu three weeks ago, spent the night out of cell following his release on Thursday.

Police sources at Gigiri Police Station, who sought anonymity, told the Nairobi News that Mr Kori walked to freedom on Thursday.

The police said Mr Kori was picked up by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and was not returned to custody.

The officers later returned to the station and signed that they had released the suspect, the sources told the Nation.

According to sources, Mr Kori was set free after investigations by DCI homicide detectives failed to reveal that he played a part in the murder.

Nairobi News has also learnt that sleuths continue to grilli Mr Kori’s lover, Ms Judy Wangui, at the Muthaiga police Station where she is being detained.

Wambui’s relatives told the Nation that they have been waiting for their son-in-law to be released so that he could bury his wife.

“After initial investigations showed that Kori was not in any way involved in the murder of his wife, we as a family decided to wait so that he can bury his wife at his home in Mweiga, Nyeri County,” said Ms Esther Kamangara, Wambui’s sister.