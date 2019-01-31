Nairobi News

Also FeaturedWhat's Hot

Online community hails Wambora, the ‘master of survival’

By David Kwalimwa Thursday, January 31st, 2019 1 min read

Yet again, Embu Governor Martin Wambora was on Wednesday pictured smiling within the corridors of Justice after the Supreme Court upheld his August 2017 election victory.

Wambora’s latest triumph is a culmination of several court battles, which stretch back 16 months in the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

Ultimately, the highest court in the land, after considering all the submissions and arguments by all parties, ruled that Wambora’s challenger Lenny Kivuti appeal lacked merit.

Besides the court battles, Wambora has faced, and survived, several impeachment attempts so much so that Kenyans on Twitter have branded him the ‘Master of Survival’ among unflattering superlatives.

Here are some of the comments:

Rastafarian student back in class with turban as case...
Sonko pulls off his American twang in London – VIDEO

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.

View all posts

You may also like