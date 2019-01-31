Online community hails Wambora, the ‘master of survival’

Embu Governor Martin Wambora at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on January 30, 2019 hen his election victory was upheld. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Yet again, Embu Governor Martin Wambora was on Wednesday pictured smiling within the corridors of Justice after the Supreme Court upheld his August 2017 election victory.

Wambora’s latest triumph is a culmination of several court battles, which stretch back 16 months in the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

Ultimately, the highest court in the land, after considering all the submissions and arguments by all parties, ruled that Wambora’s challenger Lenny Kivuti appeal lacked merit.

Besides the court battles, Wambora has faced, and survived, several impeachment attempts so much so that Kenyans on Twitter have branded him the ‘Master of Survival’ among unflattering superlatives.

Here are some of the comments:

Please find out and let us know. Martin Wambora is too fortunate for him not to have a direct line somewhere…hopefully to God and not to the miti shamba kali za kutoka Tanzania! — Brad’s Status (@AgathaVinyo) January 30, 2019

Martin Wambora is the proverbial cat with nine lives, starting to think he’s the black panther, and Embu county is Wakanda, just picturing him with arms crossed screaming “WaEmbu Foreva”….. We should be searching this place for Vibranium. — MOIST BEEF (@MwasFatFinger) January 30, 2019

Martin Wambora is like a cat with 9 lives. — Kenipedia (@ghettobiologist) January 30, 2019

“Martin Wambora” should write a book of his life as a Governor; it will a top seller. The only problem is that we Kenyans don’t read😂😂 — #crutto (@crutto2) January 30, 2019