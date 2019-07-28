Waititu’s wife surrenders to EACC hours after husband’s arrest

The wife of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu presented herself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Sunday afternoon.

Susan Wangari Ndung’u surrendered hours after her husband was arrested at the EACC offices on Sunday morning where he presented herself.

Kiambu county chief officer for roads Luka Mwangi Waihenya also presented himself at Integrity Centre on Sunday.

Director of Public prosecutions Noordin Haji had on Friday ordered for the arrest of the governor, his wife and 11 others over embezzlement of Sh588 million through irregular procurement for upgrading several roads within Kiambu County.

Three other county officials identified as Charles Chege Mbuthia-Director Testimony Enterprises Ltd, Joyce Ng’ina Musyoka-Evaluation Committee member, Kiambu County and Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe -Evaluation Committee member, Kiambu County, are currently held at the EACC police cells.

The governor, his wife and their co-accused are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

In his Friday night statement, Haji said there was sufficient evidence to charge the couple whose company Saika Two Estate Developers Limited received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony enterprises Limited contractor — a firm contracted by the county to develop roads through an irregular tendering process.