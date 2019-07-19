Waititu’s daughter wedding reception venue faces closure a day to the event

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has issued a closure order for Windsor Golf Hotel and Country club after it was found discharging untreated effluent into the environment.

The hotel is scheduled to host the wedding reception of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s daughter Dr Njeri Ndungu who will be tying the knot with Dr Nyotu Gitau on Saturday.

The event is expected to be attended by politicians and top businessmen in Kiambu county.

According to Nema, the hotel has failed to implement recommendations proposed to it by the authority a month ago.

The manager of Windsor Hotel is said to have been apprehended.

“Nema has apprehended Windsor Golf Hotel Manager for discharging untreated effluent into the environment. The hotel also failed to implement recommendations proposed to it by the Authority on 20th June, 2019. A closure order has also been issued,” tweeted Nema.

The environment agency has been carrying out inspection of illegal discharge of raw sewage by factories and untreated effluents by companies.

In April the agency indefinitely closed three companies following claims that they have been emitting toxic gases in Nairobi South area.

The three affected companies were Powerex Company, Edible Oils Company and Usafiplus Company located along Mombasa Road.