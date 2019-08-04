Waititu vows to bail out 2,000 Kiambu youths languishing in jail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has vowed to secure the release of more than 2,000 Kiambu youths who are currently languishing in jail over their inability to raise bail.

Speaking on Saturday after inspecting the ongoing construction of Wangige Level Four Hospital and Kikuyu market, Governor Waititu said that most of the young men are in remand for petty offenses and small fines.

He said he met the youth during his two-day stay at Industrial Area Remand Prison, where he was detained after failing to deposit Sh15 million cash bail granted to him by a Nairobi court.

OFFICE DUTIES

“I saw our people being eaten by lice and bedbugs over petty offenses and I have decided to make sure they are released from the prison,” said Waititu.

“It was God’s grace that I was taken there to meet and see my people suffering in remand. The situation there is unbearable and I have to do something to help my people,” he added.

Waititu further said he will perform his duties outside his office after Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi barred him from accessing his office until his graft case is heard and determined.

GRAFT CASE

“Most of my duties involving building roads, markets, hospitals and buildings do not require me to be in an office,” he said.

The embattled governor has been barred from office for the duration of the case involving the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for upgrading various gravel roads to bitumen standard in Kiambu.

He is facing charges alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and six other people.