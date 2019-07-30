Join our WhatsApp Channel
Waititu released on bail as deputy governor takes control of Kiambu county – VIDEO

July 30th, 2019 1 min read

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was on Tuesday released on a Sh15 million cash bail and barred from office until case is heard and determined.

His wife Susan Ndung’u was also freed on a cash bail of Sh4 million

Anti-corruption court Judge Lawrence Mugambi ruled that barring Governor Waititu from accessing his office will ensure integrity of trial as well as public interest.

The governor has been charged over the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for upgrading of various gravel roads to bitumen standard.

That effectively means that Mr Waititu’s deputy, Dr James Nyoro, with whom they have had a falling-out in the recent past, will be taking over the running of the county.

