Waititu losses bid to have Sh15 million bail terms reviewed

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has lost his bid to have his Sh15 million bail terms reviewed and to be allowed to access his county offices.

The Governor, through his lawyers Prof Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi, had moved to court on Monday for a review of orders barring him from accessing his office.

Waititu had termed the Sh 15 million cash bail and Sh30 million bond he was released on as excessive.

However, on Thursday, Judge Ngenye Macharia said the bail and bond terms granted to Waititu were reasonable.

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

According to Macharia it was reasonable for the trial magistrate to impose the condition keeping in mind the governor’s influence.

“I find no fault by Mugambi’s decision barring them from setting foot in the office of Kiambu County. He shall only be allowed to go back once in the presence of investigating officer and pick his personal belongings,” Macharia said.

On 29th July Waititu was charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari and eight others over a Sh588 million illegal award of a roads upgrade tender and embezzlement of county funds.

BAIL TERMS

He was released on Sh15 million bail on condition that he does not access his office.

But according to Prof Ojienda, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi abused his discretion in granting bail terms.

“There is fragrant abuse of discretion by the lower court. It is no longer clear what guides courts in granting bond or the option of cash bail,” said Ojienda.

The lawyer also wanted the court to remove the limitation barring the governor from accessing his office since he is innocent until proven guilty.