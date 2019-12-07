Waititu, Lenolkulal strongly warned against opening parallel offices

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has warned Kiambu County governor Ferdinand Waititu and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal against their plans to open parallel offices to run county operations.

The DPP warned that the two governors risk being arrested should they disobey the court orders that barred them from accessing their officers.

Waititu had expressed his plan to open a parallel office on Friday after Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki ruled on Wednesday that the two can deliver on their roles without stepping into their offices.

The Kiambu county boss also threatened to hold his first cabinet meeting since he was locked out of the office by the court as his deputy James Nyoro took over his role of running county affairs.

Addressing the media on Friday morning, the DPP warned the Senate from interfering with orders issued by the court.

“The senate’s action to disregard court orders and urge Waititu to open a parallel office well aware that the High Court has pronounced itself on this question is worrying,” Haji said.

Waititu alongside nine other suspects were charged with the loss of over Sh588 million in Kiambu County and Nyoro has been at the helm since July.

On his part, Governor Lenolkulal was charged with four counts of corruption and abuse of office.

Lenolkulal is accused of irregularly obtaining Sh84.7 million by supplying fuel to the Samburu County government through his fuel company, Oryx Service Station, between March 27, 2013, and March 25, 2019.