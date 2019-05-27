Waititu: I fear nothing, just God and hot porridge – VIDEO

Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu is ushered into a waiting van by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after they raided his home located at Kencom Estate on May 23, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has come out to defend himself against ongoing investigations by the anti-corruption commission that have roped his immediate family members.

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Kiambu, Waititu was adamant that he has done nothing wrong.

The outspoken governor, popularly known as Baba Yao, claimed he was being set up by his opponents for working closely with the Deputy President William Ruto and that the investigations are politically influenced.

“No, I cannot follow Raila Odinga by force, I only fear God and hot porridge in this world, only that,” said Waititu.

This comes after the EACC said they were expanding their probe to include of his two daughters. The investigators have been trying to establish the source of the huge amounts of cash in their bank accounts.

The investigators are following the irregular award of tenders BY Kiambu County government worth Sh588 million.

Detectives have requested banks to provide details of 50 accounts that have been fingered for suspect deposits.

The agency is also looking at 35 different properties, which include luxurious mansions that the governor is constructing in Runda estate, the Delta Hotel building situated in Nairobi CBD worth billions of shillings and a luxurious tourist hotel located in Naivasha, to establish whether they were acquired through corruption or through proceeds of corruption.