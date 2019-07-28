Waititu comes from hiding, surrenders to EACC over tender scandal

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has presented himself at Ethics and Anti-Corruption offices in Nairobi.

EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro has confirmed that the governor is in their custody.

The anti-graft body had on Saturday ordered Governor Waititu, his wife Susan and five other county officials wanted in Sh588m graft probe to surrender themselves.

According to his lawyer Kipchumba Karori, the governor was out of town when the order of his arrest was issued.

His wife Susan Ndung’u did not accompany his to the EACC on Sunday.

Detectives had spent the better part of Friday night and Saturday hunting for the governor and his wife with no success.

FAILED TO FIND HIM

The detectives visited the embattled governor’s three known residences in Runda, Garden Estate and near Ridgeways on Kiambu Road but failed to find him and his wife Susan Ndung’u.

They also raided the couple’s known hangouts including a hotel and a newly opened eatery in Nairobi’s central business district and extended the search to a social joint where he frequents in Nakuru but equally failed to trace them.

The couple appeared to have abandoned the phones at home in a cat-and-mouse game with the detectives.

The suspects are being sought to face charges of the irregular awarding of tenders amounting to Sh580 million.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest of Mr Waititu’s and nine others to face charges over allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in the county, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Sh588 million during the financial year 2017/2018.

PURCHASE DELTA HOTEL

The DPP said part of the funds were used by Saika Two Estate Developers Limited to purchase Bieneveu Delta Hotel Limited owned by Waititu and his wife.

The roads project covered Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties, which was allegedly skewed in favour of the winning bidder with the assistance of the county officials.

The arrested suspects are expected in court on Monday