Waititu and wife to spend another night in remand after failing to post Sh19m bail

The troubles bedevelling Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Ndung’u are far from over after the two failed to post bail in time on Tuesday.

Mr Waititu will spend the night at Industrial Area Remand Prison while his spouse will brave the cold night at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

The embattled governor was on Tuesday released on a Sh15 million cash bail while his wife was also freed on a cash bail of Sh4 million.

The two had not processed the bail by close of business on Tuesday.

The governor was also barred from office until case is heard and determined.

PUBLIC INTEREST

Anti-corruption court Judge Lawrence Mugambi ruled that barring Governor Waititu from accessing his office will ensure integrity of trial as well as public interest.

The governor has been charged over the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for upgrading of various gravel roads to bitumen standard.

The DPP said part of the funds were used by Saika Two Estate Developers Limited to purchase Bieneveu Delta Hotel Limited owned by Waititu and his wife.

The roads project covered Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties, which was allegedly skewed in favour of the winning bidder with the assistance of the county officials.

Waititu and his wife have spent the last two days in custody after they presented themselves to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Sunday following arrest orders issued by the DPP on Friday.

That effectively means that Mr Waititu’s deputy, Dr James Nyoro, with whom they have had a falling-out in the recent past, will be taking over the running of the county.