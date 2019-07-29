Waititu and wife arrive in court after spending night in cells – VIDEO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and wife Susan Ndung’u have arrived at Milimani Law Court after spending the night at the Integrity Center.

The two presented themselves at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairob on Sunday after the Director of Public prosecutions Noordin Haji had on Friday ordered for their arrest.

Waititu and his wife are among 11 others will be charged with embezzlement of Sh588 million through irregular procurement for upgrading several roads within Kiambu County.

The DPP said part of the funds were used by Saika Two Estate Developers Limited to purchase Bieneveu Delta Hotel Limited owned by Waititu and his wife.

The roads project covered Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties, which was allegedly skewed in favour of the winning bidder with the assistance of the county officials.

The Kiambu county boss is expected to face three charges: Conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and willful failure to comply with procurement laws.