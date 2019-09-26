Wairimu’s lawyer reports former MP for ‘threatening’ him during Cohen’s burial

Lawyer Philip Murgor, who is representing Sarah Wairimu in the murder case of her Dutch husband, Tob Cohen, has reported former Gatundu North MP Patrick Muiruri of profanity and threatening him during the deceased tycoon’s burial.

In a letter dated September 25 to the Parklands Police Station, Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer, claimed that Mr Muiruri threatened to deal with him after he asked his daughter to step away from the Jewish Cemetery.

“Earlier on instructions from my client, I had politely requested the daughter of Muiruri to leave the cemetery as the funeral was agreed to be a private ceremony for family only,” the letter reads in part.

According to Murgor, after his humble request, the former MP, who was a friend of Cohen, hurled obscenities at him in front other lawyers who are representing the estate of the slain businessman.

“Thereafter, he insulted me in the following words ‘f**k you’ and shouted: ‘I will deal with you outside’. As he advanced towards me, he was restrained by Mr Chege Kirundi, and Mr Cliff Ombeta – advocates who luckily were on hand. The incident was witnessed by George Ouma, an advocate,” Murgor said.

He further added that he takes the outburst as a threat in an attempt to intimidate him as an advocate for Mrs Cohen.

THREATS

“I have therefore taken the decision to record my complaint with yourself, and ask that you immediately commence investigation regarding the intentions of and the threats.”

“I represent Sarah Wairimu Kamotho Cohen in HCCR No. 60 of 2019, pending before the High Court in Nairobi,” the letter further states.

Wairimu, the key suspect in Cohen’s murder, will take plea on Thursday, September 26.

Cohen went missing on July 19, and his body found dumped in an underground water tank at his Kitisuru home 55 days later.

The findings of a postmortem examination report on Cohen are yet to be made public, given the High Court in Nairobi barred pathologists from publicly revealing details of the autopsy outcome.