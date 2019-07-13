Waiguru’s wedding underway, Uhuru expected – PHOTOS

The wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to Nairobi lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo is currently underway.

Thousands of invited guests among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are witnessing the event at Kiamugumo Primary School.

Area residents started streaming into the venue as early as 8am.

Mr Waiganjo arrived minutes to 2pm, with Mr Odinga checkin in moments later.

Other political leaders clad in traditional Kikuyu attire were also in attendance.