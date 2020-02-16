Resign now if you want to engage in village politics, Waiguru tells Kibicho

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru on Saturday fired back at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over his remarks regarding the construction of a multi-billion Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) project.

This after Kibicho suggested that the governor ‘s administration is frustrating and delaying the construction of the Sh15 billion project.

But while responding to Kibicho via Twitter, Waiguru asked the PS to quit his government job and join politics as he seemed interested in campaigning.

“If PS Karanja Kibicho wants to engage in village politics and insults he can resign and join others in early campaigning. In the meantime can he concentrate on the difficult task of ensuring internal security including in the turbulent parts of the country,” said Waiguru.

Waiguru also said her county government has done what is necessary in ensuring that the multi-billion project becomes a success.

“On KEMRI, H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta required an MOU to be signed so that the interests of Kirinyaga people, who I was elected to represent, are taken into account (evidence herein). Is PS Kibicho now superior to the President? What is his personal interest in the matter? On our part as the county, we have signed the KEMRI MOU and forwarded it to them for their execution,” she said.

VIABLE PROJECT

“We remain committed to looking out for the interest of Kirinyaga people. Am surely asking 30% of manual & non-technical jobs for Kirinyaga residents is not too much to ask,” the county boss added.

On Friday, while monitoring the progress of development projects in Mwea Constituency, Kibicho claimed Waiguru was out to sabotage the Kemri project, which, according to him, will immensely benefit the people of Kirinyaga County.

“I am shocked that your governor is opposed to the Kemri project, which will go a long way in boosting the economy of Kirinyaga County. It is stupid and foolish of one to oppose such a viable project that, upon completion, will be very important to the people of the county that she leads,” said Kibicho.

These remarks sparked uproar among those present during the meeting as they castigated the PS of indulging in retrogressive politics.