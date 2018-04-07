Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with Deputy President Wiliam Ruto at Kirinyaga University grounds. The DP launched construction of two roads in the county. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The infighting among Kirinyaga leaders played itself out in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto after Governor Anne Waiguru was heckled during the DP’s visit of the county.

Ruto was in the county on Friday to launch road projects but was forced to play mediator after Waiguru was shouted down by a section of the crowd at Kerugoya.

And even after the DP attempted to reprimand the leaders, his speech at Kerugoya was briefly interrupted by chants of “Waiguru must go” from a section of the crowd.

“We agreed to have a unified nation not what we hear coming from Kirinyaga. We do not want to hear fracas and insults coming from this county,” DP Ruto said.

He decried of division among the county leaders saying they are hurting Jubilee’s big four agenda.

SUCCESSION POLITICS

“All Kirinyaga leaders are members of Jubilee. We should not be fighting rather we should focus on delivering our promises to the people. It is time to work and not play politics,” the remarked.

He urged local politicians who are opposing incumbents to wait until 2022 when they’ll have the opportunity to vie for various seats.

“Every political seat is taken and everybody should respect that. Wait until 2022 and the people will decide whether the current leaders will have delivered or not,” he said.

The DP however remained coy on the 2022 presidential succession politics only saying he will make his move when the time is right.

“I know 2022 is a weighty issue but we will know when that time comes,” he said.

The function was attended by among others Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Senator Charles Kibiru.