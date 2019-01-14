Polygamy warrior Wa Muchomba not ready share her husband with any woman





Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, who has made a name for herself as an ardent crusader for polygamy, says she’s not ready to have a co-wife.

Wa Muchomba, who is married to one Robert Mbugua, in April last year won over traditionalists with her strong views supporting polygamy.

The former journalist made headlines when she urged rich Kikuyu men to embrace polygamy instead of siring children outside marriage then ending up being deadbeat fathers to those kids.

However, in a recent radio interview with host Massawe Jappani, Wa Muchomba appeared to apply double standards on the matter.

SECOND WIFE

The legislator said if her husband sires a child out of wedlock, the best she can do is to take in the child and raise him or her.

“Hata huyo mzee wangu kama alipata mtoto huko nje alizaa ni jukumu langu mimi alioa kuhakikisha kwamba huyo mtoto amepata malazi, chakula na hiyo ndio nasimama nayo,” she said.

She was however evasive on the matter of giving her husband the approval to marry a second wife under the circumstances.

“Gathoni wewe mwenyewe umeolewa na uko tayari kwa mume wako kuoa mke wa pili?” the radio host posed.

FAULTED MEDIA

In her response, the legislator appeared to blame the media for misinterpreting her initial statement.

“Unajua sasa shida yenu nyinyi watu ambao mnachukua hii habari tunaongea huwa mnatengeneza story zenu on top of a story. Mimi nilikuwa nasema wale vijana ambao ninasaidia (kwa rehabs) wengi wao hawana mababa, hawajui mababa zao. Unaskia mtoto anaitwa Kimani Wa Wanjiku, Macharia Wa Gathoni ila tu baba yake alimzaa kibiolojia amejificha, ama hataki kuchukua hiyo burden,” she said.

“Nikasema nyinyi wanaume ambao mnazaa watoto mnaachilia, nyini ndio mnafanya hawa watoto wajipate kwa marehab. Nikasema wewe mzee kama umezaa na hujaoa huyo mama hakikisha umeangalia mtoto wako. Na kama huyo umeoa hataki uangalie mtoto ambaye ulikuwa umezaa kitambo kabla hujao mama yake hata huyo mama oa. Na kama uko na uwezo oa wote. If kuoa mabibi watatu itafanya wale watoto wanarandaranda kwa mtaani waishe na warudi kwa maboma basi uoeni. That’s what I said,” she further explained.