VIPs involved in crime to lose firearms and security detail

The office of the Inspector General of Police has said that it has withdrawn the security details of Very Important Persons (VIPs) involved in criminal activities.

In a statement signed by Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, IG Hillary Mutyambai’s office said the VIPs are expected to be law abiding citizens to warrant their security.

“To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the NPS shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved or expected to be involved in crime,” read the statement in part.

Owino further stated that all those who are civilian firearm holders shall also have their certificates cancelled and weapons withdrawn for similar reasons.

The police spokesperson further stated that they are committed to ensure that it always provides the best service to all Kenyans.

This comes just a day after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s security detail was withdrawn in an unclear circumstance.

Equally, Nairobi News has learnt that Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri’s security has been withdrawn.

Ngunjiri was also ordered to surrender his firearm by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).