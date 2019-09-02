Village shocked by brutal murder of elderly woman and her teenage nephew

A 60-year-old woman and her 13-year-old nephew were found murdered at Umala village in Alego/Usonga sub-county on Saturday night.

The bodies of Pamela Adhiambo Ogola and the minor were found in a pool of blood at the former’s home after they were brutally hacked to death by unknown people at around 8pm on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, East Alego location Chief Jared Makana, said the woman’s neighbors heard her screaming and rushed to her compound only to find they were already dead.

According to the chief, police was informed immediately of the killings.

After initial investigations police officers took the bodies to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In June this year, another elderly woman was killed in Macumo Village in Embu East Sub-county and her body dumped outside her house.

The mutilated body of the 66-year-old was discovered in the morning with its neck slit and appearing like she was raped before being murdered.