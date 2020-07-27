Vigilante group unleashes terror on Kayole residents in the name of security





Land and homeowners in Sosioni court in Nairobi’s Kayole estate are living in fear of a vigilante group which claims to be offering security to the area.

The residents say the young men have been targeting construction sites demanding to offer security.

According to the homeowners, who include the elderly,

On Thursday a group of about 100 machete-wielding goons stormed the area in a bid to stop one homeowner from erecting a wall on his land.

Speaking to NTV, the homeowners said they cannot put up any structures on their lands without the ‘approval’ of the youths.

“They brought down the wall under the watch of the area DCC. The government needs to explain to us if they gave us fake title deeds or if there is another government that is being run by machete-wielding youths,” one resident said.

The residents claim that despite reporting the matter at Kayole and Buru buru Police Stations, no action has been taken against the youth.