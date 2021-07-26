VIDEO: Police investigate ‘bribe-taking’ officers





The National Police Service (NPS) says it will take disciplinary action against three of its traffic officers reportedly caught on camera soliciting bribes from matatu operators on Kangundo Road.

In a video-making round on social media, three police officers were captured on camera colluding with two members of the public to receive bribes.

According to a source, the three officers have been summoned by the Internal Affairs Unit within the NPS.

“Following a video clip that went viral showing three traffic police officers colluding with two members of the public in engaging in misconduct along Kangundo Road, Nairobi, the Internal Affairs Unit, NPS commenced an investigation and positively identified the officers involved,” read a statement from NPS released on Monday.

From the video, the officers are seen stopping the matatus before the two members of the public (a man and a woman) run to the matatus to take a bribe on behalf the officers.

Police have faced repeated accusation of openly and repeatedly soliciting for bribes from motorists, and especially public service vehicle drivers.