VIDEO – Man charged with attempting to con Speaker Lusaka

A man was on Monday charged before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court with attempting to extort money from Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Victor Mayanja alias Joseph Kinuthia appeared before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi where he denied three corruption charges of impersonating as an investigator and attempting to extort by threats.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person had on March 15, 2014, within the republic of Kenya represented himself to Lusaka as an investigator working with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was also charged with intending to forcefully extort Sh100,000 from Lusaka in order to censor an alleged graft scandal against the Speaker.

Manyanja further presented himself as one Haron Keitany, an EACC detective, at a city hotel on March 20, 2014.

The accused denied all the charges with the prosecution informing the court that they intend to oppose the release of the accused on bail pending the hearing of the case.

The prosecutor has lined Lusaka as a witness in the case, where the suspect is accused of contravening Section 34 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No 3 of 2003.

The state sought 14 days to file a formal application but instead the Magistrate gave prosecutor seven days the accused lawyer did not oppose the request by the prosecution.

Mugambi directed the accused, who was arrested at Panafric Hotel over the weekend where he went to collect the money from Lusaka, to be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until September 6, 2021, for bail hearing.