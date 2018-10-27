Watch video of Machakos First Lady which has left Team Mafisi drooling

Netizens flooded the comment section commenting on Ms Lilian’s beauty, most of the comments characterized by a litany of praises.





Nairobi men can’t get enough of a video that features Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a giving a speech during the launch of free ear surgery for deaf unprivileged children.

The project will see kids from poor families get free ear drop surgery in the county a project that is close to her since it involves children.

The video shared by Daily Nation on Facebook and on their YouTube channel, however, failed to attract the attention of netizens on the matter on discussion.

SPEECH OR BEAUTY?

Netizens flooded the comment section commenting on Ms Lilian’s beauty, most of the comments characterized by a litany of praises.

Other congratulated the governor Alfred Mutua for getting for himself a beautiful woman like Lilian.

“I think this are the kind of ladies we broke guys will find in heaven,” said Kipkosgei Albert.

“We hear nothing…all we do is look,” said Shaq Mwaura.

“She’s beautiful but my wife is better,” commented Ennocent Kilonzo.

MORE PRAISES

“Very beautiful I wish I can grow fast and marry her,” commented Ben Wakiambo.

“Daily Nation are u sure this is the message u wanted to put across or something else??? Hehehe. Hapo mtuenjoy but sawa tu.!! The writer should have written something about beauty not ear drops,” wrote Jack Omwanza.

“I think I should start investing in heaven, where it will be easy for me to marry such a beautiful woman,” stated Trix Mkenya.

“For this one, God took his time and worked on Sunday taratiibu,” quipped Yakhout Upusass.