VIDEO: DP Ruto phones grieving mum whose daughter was killed in road crash

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday phoned the mother of Ms Maureen Kinyua, a woman who campaigned for Jubilee in the last elections who was killed by a motorist last week.

Dr Ruto surprised the woman who he called from his office to deliver his condolence message.

In a video making rounds on social media, the DP is heard introducing himself and praising the late as a person who played a vital role for Jubilee party in the last elections.

“Hello Nancy, Habari? Mimi naitwa William Ruto na nimepiga kusema pole. Nilijulishwa kuhusiana na ajali hiyo iliyotendeka huko juzi na nimepiga kukuambia kuwa tulifanya kazi nayeye natunakushukuru sana (Hello Nancy, How are you? My name is William Ruto; I’m calling to pass my condolences over the death of your daughter Maureen. I was told about the accident so I’m calling to inform you that she was one of us at Jubilee),” the DP said.

BIG 4 AGENDA

The DP then narrated how the late assisted Jubilee in the campaign as part of the team in Nyeri and that she had understood the Jubilee manifesto, especially the Big 4 agenda, well.

Dr Ruto said that he would support the family and urged the mother to be prayerful.

Ms Kinyua died on May 24, when she was knocked down by a motorist in Nyeri.