Victor Wanyama honours dinner date with Harambee Stars – PHOTOS

FROM RIGHT: Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga and the injured Brian Mandela during the team dinner. PHOTO | COURTESY

FROM RIGHT: Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga and the injured Brian Mandela during the team dinner. PHOTO | COURTESY





Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama on Friday took his teammates out for a dinner date to celebrate their victory over Tanzania in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

The dinner at a Cairo hotel saw the players don matching white shirts and khaki trousers.

Excited players and coach Sebastien Migne sampled various foods on the menu that included rice, spaghetti, chicken, roast potatoes and beef meet at the get-together.

The dinner is reported to have cost Wanyama about Sh300,000.

Harambee Stars are face a tough final Group C clash against Senegal on Monday.

“We know it’s difficult playing against the number one team in Africa but it was also difficult when we played Ghana (in the qualification games) in Nairobi but we won. We are confident of performing well,” said Migne.

Kenya lost 2-0 to Algeria and recovered to beat Tanzania 3-2 in the two games at the tournament.

Wanyama is the highest earning Kenyan sportsperson with a reported daily salary of Sh1 million a day at English side Tottenham Hotspur.