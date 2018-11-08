Vera Sidika ‘spoils’ her new catch with a car

Socialite Vera Sidika is one of those women who when they love, they stop at nothing to please the men in their lives.





Socialite Vera Sidika is one of those women who when they love, they stop at nothing to please the men in their lives.

Vera has been flaunting her new bae Tanzanian model Calisah to her fans on social media, pouring praises on his loving nature and prowess in bed.

The socialite went a step further on Wednesday by reportedly buying Calisah a new white Mercedes Benz.

“I always keep promises. Hope you love your new car @calisah,” Vera posted on Instagram followed by a two hearts emoji.

Her grand gesture comes days after her bitter breakup with singer Otile Brown. Vera blamed their split on Otile’s penchant to borrow money from her.

She revealed that the “Baby Love” hit maker begged her a top up Sh500k in order to purchase a Mercedes Benz for himself.

RELATED STORIES:

Otile Brown flaunts new car after second breakup with Vera Sidika

Socialite Vera Sidika with a new catch after Otile Brown?

