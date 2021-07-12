Vera Sidika in Sh5000 ‘debt’ row





Comedian Mannerson Ochieng has publicly blasted socialite Vera Sidika whom he accuses of refusing to pay him a balance of Sh5000 for sound services rendered.

At the weekend, the socialite hosted a gender reveal bash in Nairobi where she announced she is expecting a baby girl with singer Brown Mauzo, who was conspicuously absent.

It is reported Sidika sought the services of the comedian, who is best known by the stage name Akuku Danger, via the sound firm Amplitude Events and Marketing at the eleventh hour so as to provide sound services.

The two parties are said to have agreed on a Sh15,000 fee to which Sidika sent a Sh10,000 downpayment with a further promise to clear the balance once the system gets to the venue, at the Fair Acre Boutique in Karen, a Nairobi suburb.

Despite the short notice with Vera having called 30 minutes to the start of the event, Akuku and his team are said to have arrived on location at around 7:10 0pm and set up the sound.

Once the event was over two hours later, the comedian says he approached the socialite for the remaining payment. And this is when things went south.

Akuku Danger claims the socialite started resorted to playing games with them through the night upto about 1 am.

At some point, Akuku Danger accuses the socialite on calling bouncers on them, who mishandled them while whisking them out of the venue as Vera pretended not to know them.

“I decided to blast her on social media after she ignored several calls I placed to her. I have sent her enough texts and messages, which she sees but ignores. All I’m asking is for my Sh5, 000 balance. She kept saying 5k is little money, why can’t she pay it then” A dejected Akuku told Nairobi News.

Our efforts to reach Vera were futile as her calls all went answered.