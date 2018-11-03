Vera: Otile wanted to make me pregnant but I wasn’t ready for his babies

Socialite Vera Sidika has opened up on her failed relationship with musician Otile Brown with new claims that the singer dumped her after realising she was using birth control.

Vera claim that Otile was so desperate to get her pregnant in order to secure a future with her but she was keen not to be used, hence decided to put herself on birth control to test the singer’s patience.

“We used to have sex and after he finished, he would keep his member inside me to make sure that every drop counted in his attempt to make me pregnant. I didn’t trust him, so I took contraceptives,” Vera told a local gossip publication.

‘WASTED HER TIME’

Vera, who now says she doesn’t want anything to do with 27 year-old musician, went on to insist that she is ripe and ready to settle down and have babies with the right man.

“I am focused on settling down. I am 29 years old now, have slowed down and want to settle down, get married and have babies. I thought Otile was the one, but at 27 years I didn’t think he was ready to be a father,” she added.

The two broke up just two weeks after patching up in Dubai and have been embarrassing themselves on social media with blame games.

SH500K LOAN

Vera claims Otile asked her to lend him Sh500,000 to enable him acquire a new ride.

“It ended up looking like the only reason he came back was for the money. How do you give a man who is not your husband 500k. Otile is emotionally immature.”