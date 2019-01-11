Vengeful man bludgeons cousin to death after catching him in the act with his wife





A man in Kanjuu village in Kirinyaga County on Thursday evening bludgeoned his cousin to death after catching him having sex with wife in an intriguing love triangle.

The 50-year-old stone mason, identified as Dickson Gicobi, died on the spot from a fatal blow to the head with a club at Kwa Martin forest of Gichugu constituency.

He was said to have been murdered after he was allegedly found in a compromising position with the cousin’s wife.

According to area residents, the murder suspect arrived home from work and found his wife missing and decided to look for her in the forest.

SOUNDS OF ECSTASY

When he got to the forest, his attention was attracted by sounds of ecstasy and upon checking, he was shocked by the sight of his wife in an act of intimacy with the deceased.

The man is reported to have gone berserk and bludgeoning his victim to death while his wife fled in panic.

After the assailant committed the crime, he collected the victim’s clothes from under a tree and handed them over to his father before fleeing the village.

As news of the incident spread, villagers rushed to the forest to catch a glimpse of the slain victim.

Police had a hectic time trying to keep the villagers at bay.

FATAL ATTACK

“We are still in shock following the fatal attack,” one of the villagers said and explained that the assailant and the victim were cousins.

Njukiini chief Mr Geoffrey Kariuki said he received information about the incident while at home and went to the forest only to find the victim lying dead.

Mr Kariuki said it was unfortunate the mason was killed simply because of love.

Gichugu police boss Mr Hassan Husseini said the assailant went into the hiding soon after the fatal attack and was being pursued.

“We are tracking down the suspect and he shall face a murder charge when apprehended,” he said.