Puzzle of vehicle with South Sudanese number plates used in Jaguar’s arrest

By Nyaboga Kiage June 26th, 2019 1 min read

Questions have emerged after detectives who arrested Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua for alleged xenophobia drove him away in a car with South Sudanese number plates.

The MP was bundled into the Subaru car registration number SSD 581AQ and driven to Nairobi Area police station.

It is not clear why they decided to camouflage the registration number in an area with many TV cameras.

The MP was arrested over his alleged xenophobic remarks against foreign investors engaged in business.

A police vehicle with South Sudanese number plates drives off with Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua after his arrest in Nairobi on Tuesday. PHOTO | NAIROBI NEWS
‘MISINTERPRETED’

In a video that is making rounds on social media, Jaguar is accused of threatening to have the Chinese, Tanzanians and Ugandans operating in Gikomba and Nyamakima beaten and kicked out of the country.

The sentiments have caused a diplomatic tiff between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam even as the Kenyan Government on Tuesday denounced Jaguar’s sentiments.

Through government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, Kenya said that the statements did not reflect the position of the government.

Jaguar has also claimed that his remarks were greatly misinterpreted.

“I mean peace for the country and businesses should go on uninterrupted and all foreigners are welcome to our country,” the MP tweeted on Wednesday.

