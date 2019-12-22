Vehicle sinks in Kibarani swamp after driver loses control

A private car has sunk in an abandoned swamp in Kibarani, Mombasa this (Sunday) evening.

According to a reliable source, the driver lost control of the vehicle as he tried to overlap in traffic and went straight into the swamp.

“The occupant was rescued by the citizens who rushed to the scene, but unfortunately there are thugs who also vandalized the car and some spare parts before it sunk,” the source revealed to Nairobi News.

The road is undergoing expansion by a Chinese construction company and that led to a huge traffic snarl up at the time of the incident.

More to follow…