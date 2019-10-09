Varsity suspends 19 students in the aftermath of unrest

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology management has suspended 19 students perceived to be the masterminds of the unrest that led to the closure of the institution on September 18, 2019.

According to a memo seen by KNA on the students’ notice board dated October 4 and signed by the acting registrar academic affairs Prof Thomas Sakwa, the students have been suspended indefinitely.

The Students’ Governing Council Chairman Vincent Lumala, the Secretary General Gerald Maina and the Treasurer Amon Kiptarus are on the list.

The varsity administration has started recalling the students and began with the first years who reported back on Tuesday and were to pay Sh950 fine for the destruction of property during the strike.

OTHER COLLEAGUES

The students said their other colleagues are to report on October 14.

The varsity staff camped at the gate and only those students who had cleared the first semester fees and signed a commitment to adhere to the institution’s rules and regulations were allowed in.

The strike had been prompted by the action of the university management to lock out students who had not cleared fees from sitting end of semester examinations.

A student leader who sought anonymity said the suspension is unfair as the victims had not been given a chance to be heard.

He accused the varsity authorities of sidelining the students’ representatives in the decision making process.

The acting Vice Chancellor Prof Asenath Sigot declined to comment on the matter.