Edwin Ndiritu Warukira (left) and Derick Kimutai Ng'etich in a Nairobi court where they were charged with attempting to extort former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Two university students and a personal assistant to a Member of Parliament were on Wednesday charged with cyber-bullying lawmakers and extortion.

The three Mr Derick Kimutai Ng’etich, Mr Edwin Ndiritu Warukira and Derick Ochieng Ogayo were charged before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, a day after MPs revealed that they were targets of cyber-bullying and electronic extortion gangs.

Vocal and controversial politicians from the political divide said they received in their phones nude photographs posted by women and also cash demands.

Mr Ng’etich and Mr Warukira, who are engineering students at Multi-Media University, were charged with attempting to obtain Sh100,000 from former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo pretending that they had been sent by Murang’a County Women Representative Ms Sabina Chege.

Mr Ogayo a PA to Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo was accused of insulting Rangwe MP Ms Lilian Gogo by publishing a derogatory statement in her Facebook account.

RELEASED ON BAIL

The 19-year-old students denied the charge and pleaded to be released on a reasonable cash bail saying they were still in college pursuing studies in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

The two were charged that on March 8 2018 at Golden Spot Restaurant in Nairobi they attempted to defraud the former Minority Leader in the national assembly.

They alleged they had been sent by Ms Chege.

Mr Midiwo ensnared the two students who the police said had been sending text messages using Ms Chege’s number to request money from the former Gem MP.

The students were released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 until April 11 when the case will be heard.

UNPRINTABLE WORDS

Meanwhile, in the Ogayo case, state prosecutor Mr Solomon Naulikha said the accused published insults on the Facebook account of the Orange Democratic Movement targeting Ms Gogo with an aim to cause fear among the constituents.

Mr Ogayo denied that on diverse dates between February 1 and March 10, 2018 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court by use of electronic devices published on Facebook words to the effect that Ms Gogo is not worthy being an MP for Rangwe.

He is also accused of publishing unprintable words.

Applying to be released on bond, Mr Ogayo protested the indictment saying “It is a totally false claim meant to destroy my career as a journalist. I urge this court to release me on a reasonable bail. I am a father of three and a man of meagre means.”

Mr Naulikha did not oppose bond. Mr Andayi ordered the accused to deposit a cash bail of Sh50,000 until April 11 when the case will be heard.

The court directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with copies of witness statements to enable them prepare their defence.

