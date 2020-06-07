Utawala MCA arrested while partying during curfew hours

Utawala Member of the County Assembly Patrick Karani was among 27 revellers arrested on Saturday night while partying during curfew hours.

The MCA and 16 other people, who included six women, were caught partying near Magunas Supermarket in defiance of curfew order.

The revellers were nabbed a little past 9pm and were taken to the Kayole Police Station where they are presently being held.

They were booked for contravening the laws and guidelines stipulated by the government of not being outside past curfew hours as well as failing to maintain social distance.

In another arrest, 15 people were arrested on Saturday afternoon at Komarock estate while partying as they awaited what they referred to as ‘good news’ from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

All the suspects arrested for defying restrictions set in place by the government and Ministry of Health will be arraigned in court on Monday.