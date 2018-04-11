Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington. PHOTO | AFPFacebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington. PHOTO | AFP
By CHAD KITUNDU and AGENCIES

A US Republican senator on Tuesday told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to use English and not Swahili during a Senate hearing.

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, was questioning Zuckerberg on Facebook’s user agreement, which he said is too complicated and meant to legally protect Facebook and not to inform users of their rights.

He asked Zuckerberg to instruct the company’s lawyers to write a user agreement that is not in Swahili – that can be understood by everyone.

“I am going to suggest to you that you go back home and you rewrite it and tell your $1,200-an hour lawyers, no disrespect, they’re good, but tell them that you want it written in English and not Swahili, so the average American can understand it. That would be a start,” Senator Kennedy told Zuckerberg.

RACIAL SLUR

Social media users have criticized the senator for the “Swahili” reference, calling it a racial slur.

Questioned by CNN‘s Erin Burnett later on whether he should apologize for the reference following the outrage it caused, Sen. Kennedy said “there is nothing to apologize for. I think everyone understood the point I’m trying to make.”

Zuckerberg appeared before the Senate to answer to recent discoveries that Facebook allowed the harvesting of the data of 87 million Facebook users to third parties without the user’s knowledge.

Here is the video of the senator.

Here are some of the people who did not agree with the Senator.


