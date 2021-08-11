US issues fresh travel advisory

The Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the JFK International Airport after its maiden non-stop flight to New York, USA. PHOTO | PSCU

The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory against Kenya in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, crime, and terror attacks.

The advisory comes less than a week after the United Kingdom (UK), also retained Kenya on its travel ban list amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to Covid-19, indicating a high level of Covid-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine,” part of the statement reads.

In June, the CDC issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to Covid-19, indicating a moderate level of Covid-19 in the country.

“Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.”

The US also warns its citizens not to travel to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism-related threats.

It further cautions its citizens not to travel to the Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera at all times due to crime and kidnapping.

“Be especially careful when traveling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime. Violent crimes, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited.

“Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship. Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings,” the statement adds.

Levels on the travel advisory scale range from One to Four, the highest level.

Level One calls for exercising normal precaution while Two calls for increased caution. Three asks its citizens to reconsider travel while Four, the highest, says not to travel.

In April, the US retained the highest travel advisory on Kenya following what was said was the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).