US embassy in Nairobi cancels visa appointments for third day

By Hilary Kimuyu March 4th, 2020 1 min read

The US embassy to Kenya has cancelled all visa appointments within the consular section for the third day in a row.

The embassy, through their official Twitter page, said that all consular appointments for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

On Monday, the embassy also cancelled that day’s appointments and Tuesdays too and said that it was due to a power outage.

“Technicians are continuing to work around the clock to repair damaged consular systems to ensure all visa, passport, and American citizen services can be processed fully without further inconvenience and delays for our customers,” they said on Tuesday.

The embassy apologised to those affected, with an assurance that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

