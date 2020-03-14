US Embassy cancels all appointments after first coronavirus patient confirmed

The United States Embassy in Nairobi has cancelled all routine consular appointments after Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus (Covid-19) case.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said the appointments affected are those scheduled between March 16 and 27.

“The Kenyan Ministry of Health has suspended all public gatherings, meetings and events. All routine consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy from March 16 to March 27 are canceled,” the embassy announced.

“In the case of a U.S. citizen in need of emergency assistance, please contact the U.S. Embassy using the contact information below before coming.”

The @MOH_Kenya has suspended all public gatherings, meetings and events. All routine consular appointments from March 16-27 are canceled. In the case of a U.S. citizen in need of emergency assistance, please use the details provided here: https://t.co/kXAZEwG4BT |@CDCKenya — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) March 13, 2020

The embassy further advised the US government personnel to limit non-essential travel.

A 27-year-old Kenyan woman who arrived in Nairobi from the US on March 5 tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, the Health Ministry announced.

“She passed through Ohio, Chicago, London before arriving in Nairobi on March 5th, she is very responsible as she took herself to hospital and has given us a list of all those she interacted with,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said during a press briefing on Friday.

The patient is receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital and is in stable condition after her temperature reduced to normal.

“What we have is a coronavirus positive test. There is no cause for alarm, continue with regular activities,” advised the CS.