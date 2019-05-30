US Ambassador tweets advice to ‘thieving leaders’ at prayer breakfast





US Ambassador Kyle McCater on Thursday took a swipe at Kenyan leaders attending the national prayer breakfast, claiming they were praying for forgiveness after stealing public funds.

He added a satirical twist by applauding how resorting to prayer, instead of fighting corruption, would ‘take the nation to the path of prosperity’.

He attached a video of President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing to a Maasai gospel song and expressed hope that the prayers were a good start for the country’s path to prosperity.

In the not-so-diplomatic tweet, McCater ended with the hashtag #StopTheseThieves.

“What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part. #stopthesethieves,” he added.

Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part. #stopthesethieves pic.twitter.com/OgLKen8LYl — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 30, 2019

Probed to clarify on the tweet, McCater said he was just celebrating every effort to curb thievery.

Kenyans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the ambassador’s thoughts on the national prayer breakfast.

“Yes Mr @USAmbKenya Kenyan leaders really need to seek forgiveness from God and just as the Bible said to zacheaus, let them repay any cent they stole or was stolen under their watch, that way they will attain true forgiveness from God. This is a good start,” wrote Wainaina Njenga.

“Ambassador I hope you’re engaging the power of sarcasm. Career thieves need no prayers. Their prayers are a mockery to the nation and God. Before prayer, during prayer, after prayer, these folks will remain the same. No business conducting this prayer ritual every year. Bure!” Chrisogonas Odhiambo commented.

“In this atmosphere we must celebrate every effort to recognize and take on thievery,” McCater replied.

“I’m an American living in Kenya too, and am disappointed in your statement. I would hope for a more useful analysis and engagement on this topic that is costing Kenyans dearly. So my Kenyan taxes get misappropriated, then my American taxes go to palliative statements about it?,” commented Rafe Mazer.

“Sir, this was a tweet, not a full position paper on dealing with thievery & I think you know this,” McCater replied.

“Please, with all due respect, if you got nothing to tweet just don’t! We know what we are going through because of those ‘praying’ people!” wrote Margaret Kamau.

“What a good start?? They have been doing the same thing at safari park for over a decade. Have they changed? Nooo. But this tweet of yours I’m sure is sarcasm,” stated Eusebias Makunda.