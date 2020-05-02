Upscale search for the missing Kiamaiko three, lobby tells police

Police Reform Working Group (PRWG) has urged the police to intensify its probe into the mysterious disappearance of an activist and two others at Kiamaiko.

Michael Njau, a human rights activist from Kiamaiko Justice Centre, Adan Mohammed Saibu and taxi driver Samuel Mungai, were reported missing on April 24 and OB opened at Thika police station.

However, the missing three are yet to be traced by police eight days later.

The group said the three were last seen in Thika town while driving back to Nairobi.

According to PRWG, the last person to see them was the taxi driver’s cousin, who revealed that they were driving a silver Ractis of registration number KCX 843M.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at the Githurai roundabout stage and it was reported to Githurai Kimbo Police Station on April 26.

It was moved to Thika police station, where the missing person’s report was filed.

“Alarm set off when the owner of the vehicle that the three were driving in failed to received his hired car as agreed. On Tracking the car, the owner found the car abandoned at the Githurai roundabout stage. He reported the matter to Githurai Kimbo Police Station on April 26, 2020,” tweeted Defenders Coalition lobby group.

Defenders Coalition is a national organisation that works primarily on safety and protection of human rights defenders in the country.

The lobby faulted police for leaving in the dark the families of the missing three as far as the ongoing investigation is concerned.

Activists said they visited 26 police stations, 20 hospitals and morgues in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos in the last five days in search of the trio to no avail.